Your chariot awaits; Grand Rapids Public Museum unveils accessible upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is taking steps to make sure visitors of all mobilities can enjoy their beloved riverfront carousel.

“We’ve collaborated with community partners, including Disability Advocates of Kent County, to ensure the Museum remains focused on creating a welcoming and adaptive space for everyone,” said GRPM President and CEO Dale Robertson.

That means adding a fully wheelchair-accessible space on the ride, including a ramp and chariot, to the 1928 Spillman Carousel as part of the museum's $50M expansion project.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

“The Grand Rapids Public Museum is a cherished destination for many,” said Disability Advocates of Kent County Executive Director Dave Bulkowski. “The addition of the wheelchair-accessible ramp and chariot on the Carousel will provide those who have not been able to previously ride the Carousel a chance to experience that sense of joy and admiration. We are proud to partner with the Museum and support our community’s efforts to provide inclusive and welcoming destinations for all our residents and visitors.”

These are the first major rennovations to the museum since it opened on the riverfront in 1994.

