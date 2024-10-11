96-year-old has seen Tigers win 4 World Series, hopes to see 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers continue their historic run despite losing to the Cleveland Guardians Thursday night.

Fran Beckett, who just turned 96, has witnessed a lot of Tigers history. Beckett has been around for the '35, '45, '68 and '84 World Series wins. She’s hoping to see one more.

FOX 17

“I wear this shirt every time; whenever they win, I always have this shirt the next day,” Beckett said.

She pointed pridefully at her navy blue shirt with Detroit in bold orange lettering.

For years, she’s kept track of the Tigers' wins and losses. Recently the last few pages are full of wins.

“I was glad I had a chance to see that because I didn't know, you know, how many games we're going to see,” she added.

FOX 17

This mega fan has been roaring all season.

“This year, I was glued to the Tiger[s] because I'm sort of left where I can't get out, and I could watch the whole game,” Beckett said.

Her favorite Detroit Tiger is catcher Jake Rogers.

“Now, lately, he hasn't been doing this, but he always, usually gets on first base,” she added.

Beckett says Tigers Manager AJ Hinch can take her team all the way.

“I always say today is a bad day and that they’re going to do much better tomorrow,” Beckett said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube