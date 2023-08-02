GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lloyd Slack went to Lowell High School more than 50 years ago— before he was drafted into the Vietnam War.

Slack lost his life in the line of duty and died a hero's death on December 14, 1967.

For all these years, his mom Lola Mondy has been missing something Specialist Slack rightfully ought to have. Wednesday, FOX 17 was there when lost time was made up for.

96-year-old Gold Star mother receives son's medals more than 50 years after passing

It happened at Michigan Veterans Homes in Grand Rapids, when Slack's medals were presented that he earned long ago.

His nearly 97-year-old mother was there to accept the honors. And the crowd even sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for having me," Mondy said.

Many tears were shed in the audience. Lola says the loss of her only son, Llyod, is something she never expected when she sent him off to war all those years ago.

“I never thought anything like this would happen. You don’t think like that,” Lola said

A Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart were among the medals presented on Wednesday.

Ever since Lloyd's death, Tim Keenan, who served alongside him, has thought about his fallen friend and the honors he should receive.

He's hoped for Wednesday's event for a long time.

“Not even having time to grieve the loss of your friend. That’s something you can’t explain to a layperson...Lloyd, I found out he died and I was devastated, but I had to pay attention. That’s war. That's why we need to negotiate now, instead of that," Keenan said.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten got wind of Lloyd's story— and helped get Lola Mondy what was owed to her.

"What a special day," Congresswoman Scholten said.

“Oh, I don’t know how I feel, but it’s been so long. I appreciate it. I thank them. I’ll take care of it,” Mondy said.

Keenan says through this process, Lola has become like a second mother to him. He plans to drive down from Traverse City to visit her in Grand Rapids regularly.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube