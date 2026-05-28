GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newly released 911 calls are shedding light on the moments after a house exploded on Rollaway Drive in Kent County Tuesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office released roughly three minutes of audio from some of the approximately 50 calls that came in after neighbors heard the explosion.

"It's horrible. It's horrible," a woman said in a panic.

Callers described being jolted awake by the blast.

911 calls capture panic after Kent County house explosion

"Like it shook our house and woke us up explosion," one caller said.

"Something exploded, and it was like the loudest bang I've ever heard," another caller said.

Dispatchers worked to pinpoint the location as calls flooded in.

Steve Huizinga

"Alright, hold on just a second. We're trying to figure out, do you think it's on your street?" a dispatcher asked.

"No, no, no, it's South of us, like it's.. I can see it through the tree line, so I would say like Seven mile or South of there," the man on the phone replied.

Once first responders arrived, the destruction became clear.

"Their house is gone," a caller said.

"Okay, we'll get help started that way," a dispatcher replied.

MATT WITKOS

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they believe the explosion was an attempted murder-suicide. Court documents show the couple who own the home was in the midst of a divorce. Investigators said the husband intentionally released gas into the house and set the fire.

"Do you know their names?" a dispatcher asked.

"No, he's an electrician, that's all I know," a caller said.

The wife is still recovering after suffering major burns. A man believed to be living at the home was found dead.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the woman. That information is available on our website.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call 800-799-SAFE for help.

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