90th Hollyhock Lane Parade celebrates July 4 in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hollyhock Lane Parade carried on a decades-old tradition in the Ottawa Hills area Thursday.

The event began as a children’s bicycle parade back in 1934.

Bikes are still a key component of the parade, but there were also floats, police cruisers, fire trucks, scouts, classic cars, church groups and more!

Attendees enjoyed music and sweets among other festivities after the parade’s conclusion.

