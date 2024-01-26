'84 World Series Tigers see same energy in '24 Lions fans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a moment that a lot of Detroit fans won't ever forget, seeing the Detroit Tigers win the 1984 World Series — the fans going completely crazy for their team after winning the championship. Now, some former Tigers say they're seeing that same energy.

"It was just amazing. It was a great thing for us to be able to reward Michigan and Detroit for their support for not only that, but all the years," former Detroit Tigers Lance Parrish told FOX 17 Thursday.

Parrish and his fellow teammates witnessed a roar in the city of Detroit decades ago. Now, they're seeing that same roar come back to the Motor City, but this time it's for the Lions.

"Detroit's going crazy. It's like, it's like '84. I mean, the fans are so psyched up for this big game," former Detroit Tigers Dave Rozema said.

Three former Detroit Tigers hope to see the 53-man roster go for it all.

"They ( the 49ers) better be ready because the Lions certainly are. Dan Campbell is going to have those guys fired up and ready to go. It is not going to be easy on those 49ers. Everybody thinks they're gonna blow them out. I don't see it," former Detroit Tigers Dan Petry said.

Petry used to work at Ford Field by selling season tickets.

"The infamous 0-16 season. So, I've seen a lot and, and they've got it all together. Dan Campbell is just something else. I mean, they've got a number of good players, but Dan Campbell is just worth the price of admission. And they got nothing to lose going up against the 49ers, and the 49ers better be ready because they're going to have all they can handle," Petry added.

The three former Tigers were in Grand Rapids Thursday, not only celebrating 40 years of being the champs, but also supporting the Whitecaps Community Foundation and the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League.

"I think the opportunity to bring the community together, the Tigers and the Whitecaps, to show our appreciation and support," Whitecaps General Manager Jeff Greenberg said.

There's plenty of support going on right now for the Detroit Lions.

"Football, you got one game. Baseball, you get three to five, we got four to seven. So the momentum could change," Rozema said.

The Lions takes on the 49ers Sunday for the NFC title.

"Just stay focused, you know, that's the secret to being successful. You know, they have a job to do, which, you know, they've obviously been doing it all year. They know what they need to do. Just stay focused. Don't let any outside distractions take over. Just stay focused on what your job is and get it done," Parrish added.

These World Series-winning Tigers believe that fans can make a difference. And they're excited to see so many fans already enlisted to go to San Francisco and watch the Detroit Lions play for the NFC Championship.

