GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An ArtPrize sculpture has been missing a key feature since Monday; a crystal crown used to adorn a swan sculpture sitting in the JW Marriot until someone took it.

The artist reported the crown missing Monday, say Grand Rapids Police (GRPD).

A suspect hasn’t been identified yet, but the crown is worth $5,000 according to what the artist told police.

If you have any information, please call GRPD at 616-456-3400.