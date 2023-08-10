52nd annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition begins Aug. 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 52nd annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition is just around the corner!

Presented by the Mary Free Bed (MFB) Guild, the national beauty pageant celebrates the personal achievements and advocacy of its contestants as opposed to physical appearances.

Out of 18 women, judges will crown the contestant who best represents people with disabilities as the 2024 Ms. Wheelchair America.

“These extraordinary women travel to Grand Rapids to deepen their sense of community and impact the communities in which we live,” says MFB Guild President Amy Stuursma. “Ms. Wheelchair America brings disability advocacy to the national stage, and the Mary Free Bed Guild is proud to amplify their voices.”

The yearly pageant is scheduled to be held Aug. 28–Sept. 3 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

MFB says the public will be able to view the final pair of events, beginning Friday when each contestant gives a speech recounting her personal experience and advocacy platform. On Saturday, community members will have an opportunity to meet this year’s top five contestants and witness the crowning ceremony.

Mary Free Bed plans to stream both public events on its Facebook page.

