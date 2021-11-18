52-unit townhome community coming to Grand Rapids Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wheeler Development Group (WDG) announced Thursday its plans to develop a 52-unit townhome community in Grand Rapids Township.

WDG recently purchased a 10-acre site on East Beltline near Kuyper College at 3141 East Beltline, according to a news release.

The site developer is underway with site work and plans to soon announce an official ground-breaking ceremony date.

The concept for the new project is similar to Hanover Townhomes, Michigan Meadows, Preserve Townhomes and Knoll Townhomes.

Midwest Construction will build the multi-million-dollar project, First National Bank will provide financing and PURE Real Estate Management will be the property manager.

Evergreen Townhomes will feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans across 13 buildings.

Information on pricing and home details will be announced at the ground-breaking ceremony.

“After nearly two years of planning, pricing and design, our team is excited to partner with Midwest Construction on Evergreen Townhomes,” WDG spokesman Jason Wheeler said. “This will be the first time we’ve broken ground since COVID disrupted the construction industry, so this is cause for celebration. We are grateful to our partners and we’re ready to bring additional housing solutions to the area through this investment.”