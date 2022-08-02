51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America to be held Aug. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition is making its way back to Grand Rapids this month — and for the first time in three years, the event will be held in person!

It’s scheduled to take place Aug. 15–21 this year at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) says the competition was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year.

We’re told 22 contestants will vie for the Ms. Wheelchair America title, which will be determined based on achievement, advocacy and presentation.

MFB tells us the public may attend Friday’s speech night and Saturday’s crowning gala.

"It’s with great joy that the Mary Free Bed Guild has collaborated with Ms. Wheelchair America to spotlight 2022’s amazing contestants," says Mary Free Bed Guild President Amy Stuursma. "All the contestants play such a critical role in the hope, freedom, and success of all who are wheelchair users."

