5 teens arrested over two days in Kent Co. for stolen vehicles

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies arrested five teens in connection to stolen cars over two days.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner called 911 around 2:30 Tuesday morning and reported three suspects were checking car doors in the neighborhood along South Park Drive SE.

Deputies responded to the area and found a vehicle described by the homeowner and tried to stop it.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle took off but ran over spike strips just down the road.

The vehicle continued until the driver lost control and came to a stop along Kalamazoo Avenue near 52nd Street.

Deputies say one person ran from the vehicle. A second occupant, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man, was arrested in the vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle was stolen from Plainfield Township on May 3. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two pistols, cash and other items stolen from vehicles. Police are still looking for the suspect that ran from the vehicle.

Deputies say a similar case unfolded Monday morning in Byron Township.

Deputies received a call around 6 a.m. reporting suspects breaking into cars in the area of Marshwood Ct SW. Two vehicles took off when they spotted deputies, which were later found at 68th St and Clyde Park.

As deputies closed in, the four suspects ran from the cars.

All four were apprehended. Police say the four included a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Grand Rapids.

In total, three stolen vehicles were recovered.

Deputies are reminding people to keep firearms, keys and cash out of their vehicles.

