GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Independence Day celebrations will continue this year in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino, will light up the skies Saturday, July 3, at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

The show promises to be an amazing experience for families across West Michigan. It is free and open to the public.

There will also be live entertainment, food vendors and more, starting at 6 p.m.