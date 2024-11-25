$40M affordable housing complex opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents have started moving into a new affordable housing complex in Grand Rapids.

Eastpointe Commons, which came in with a price tag of $40 million, will open in two phases. The first of them opened Monday with the other expected by 2024’s end.

The Hope Network development, located in Eastown, contains 118 units. Some of them will serve as “permanent supportive housing” units; others are considered “low-income housing tax credit” units.

We’re told access to social services and case management will also be available at the complex.

Once home to Fulton Manor, the property was renovated to incorporate elevators, ADA units and more.

