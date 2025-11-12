4-year-old Grand Rapids girl crowned Little Miss Wheelchair America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 4-year-old patient at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital has traded one crown for another, earning a prestigious national title.

Dahlia Swanson, who was previously named "Little Miss Wheelchair Michigan," now holds the title of "Little Miss Wheelchair America."

According to Mary Free Bed, Dahlia was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects movement and posture. She spent five weeks at their kids inpatient rehabilitation program, where she quickly captured the hearts of all her caregivers.

Dahlia continues to come in for outpatient therapy and continues to bring smiles and laughs everywhere she goes.

"We are extremely excited, not just for her, but everybody that kind of gets to be a part of her story and her journey," a Mary Free Bed representative said.

"She's always wanting to do more and experience more and this is such a great thing for her and other kiddos to see."

When asked when she found out about receiving the crown, Dahlia said it was "like 200 months ago." Asked what wearing the crown means to her, she simply replied, "A lot!"

"Everyone can do it too, not just kiddos, side by side, adults or kiddos with a disability or not play long well if they put their hard work, heart and hard work into it," Dahlia said.

Dahlia's parents also touched on the Miss Wheelchair America competition, calling it an amazing experience. The competition will return to downtown Grand Rapids in August and is free to attend.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

