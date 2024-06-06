3 new chicks born to John Ball Zoo penguins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) recently welcomed three new penguin chicks!

The trio of young Magellanic penguins were born within the last several weeks, zoo officials say. One of them was born to Rio and Quffy, while the other two were born to Qberta and Hogan.

“We are excited to welcome these penguin chicks to John Ball Zoo,” says Curator Dan Hemmann. “Our animal care team is closely monitoring the chicks and their parents as they care for their babies. Both sets of parents have been very attentive, and the chicks are thriving and growing stronger each day.”

The zoo says it has nurtured 46 penguins into adulthood since 2000.

We’re told zookeepers are leaving the newborns’ care to the parents as they continue to become acquainted with one another. The parents currently aren’t allowing zoo guests to see the chicks but JBZ says it won’t be long before they grow bigger.

Once the penguins are old enough to explore outside the nest, they will be moved away from the exhibit to become accustomed to accepting food from zookeepers, according to JBZ. They will return to the exhibit once their feathers are waterproof and are able to get in and out of the water on their own.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube