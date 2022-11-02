3 men enter guilty pleas in staged robbery of $1.2 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal attorneys announced three men pleaded guilty to robbing $1.2 million from a cash courier van earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Mason resident Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Mason resident Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, and 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident Todd Lamonte Harris Jr. stole a total of $1,244,483 during a staged armed robbery on Feb. 15.

We’re told Paschal was the mastermind behind the robbery. He was reportedly driving the van while the others followed in another car. Those two staged a car crash in Okemos, after which Todd confronted Paschal while Stephen boarded the van with an AR-15, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Afterward, Paschal reportedly drove the van elsewhere and unlocked the vault. Todd and Stephen were each given $25,000 in return for their involvement, federal attorneys say.

$700,000 remain unaccounted for.

“This inside job was a foolish endeavor that earned these young men serious felony charges and federal criminal records,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I commend law enforcement for quickly solving this crime through a thorough and effective investigation.”

Authorities say the trio was charged Sept. 21.

Todd and Stephen both pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property out of state, and Paschal pleaded guilty to one count of bank larceny, according to the DOJ.

Stephen and Paschal are scheduled for a sentencing in March. Todd’s sentencing date is still pending.

The DOJ says the men face a maximum penalty of ten years behind bars, three years of supervised release, and over $250,000 in fines.

