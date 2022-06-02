3 deacons to be ordained as priests in Diocese of Grand Rapids Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diocese of Grand Rapids is welcoming three new priests to its parish.

Deacon David Jameson, Deacon David Sacha and Deacon Logan Weber are scheduled to be ordained as priests at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Jameson, aged 41, is a member of the Basilica of St. Adalbert and previously served as an English teacher before entering seminary, according to the diocese. We’re told Jameson earned his Master of Divinity at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake this spring.

Sacha, aged 25, is a member of the St. Alphonsus Parish and earned his Master of Divinity at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake this spring, the diocese tells us.

Weber, aged 27, is a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Greenville and just earned his Master of Divinity from the University of Saint Mary of the Lake this spring after completing an internship at Rockford’s Our Lady of Consolation Parish in May 2021, according to the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

View the ordination online this Saturday.

