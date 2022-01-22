3 armed teens caught after chase in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police apprehended three teenagers with guns after shots were fired Saturday.

At 1:04 a.m. Saturday, a Grand Rapids Police Department sergeant observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Pleasant Street SE. The vehicle continued southbound and the sergeant observed a single gunshot being fired from it.

A chase ensued, which ended in the area of Eastern Avenue and Evergreen Street SE when the occupants fled on foot and were observed carrying handguns.

Three occupants of the vehicle were apprehended and three handguns were recovered, one of which had been reported stolen.

The suspects ranged in age from 13 to 19.

A shell casing was recovered at the original scene on Jefferson.

No officers were injured and no police vehicles were struck by the gunshot. It is not known if the shot was directed at the sergeant.

Detectives from the Major Case Team and members of the Forensic Services Unit are investigating.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact GRPD at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.org on the Web.

