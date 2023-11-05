23-year-old killed after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred on N/B US-131 at Pearl Street at about 10:55 p.m.

The 23-year-old was walking in the travel portion of the exit lane to Pearl Street, when he was struck by an exiting vehicle.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing dark clothing. It is currently unknown why he was walking on the roadway.

The crash is currently under investigation.

