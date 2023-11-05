Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

23-year-old killed after being struck by a vehicle in Grand Rapids

Michigan State Police
FOX 17
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 17:56:54-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred on N/B US-131 at Pearl Street at about 10:55 p.m.

The 23-year-old was walking in the travel portion of the exit lane to Pearl Street, when he was struck by an exiting vehicle.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing dark clothing. It is currently unknown why he was walking on the roadway.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book