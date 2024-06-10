Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

2 men hurt in separate Grand Rapids shootings

Grand Rapids Police 07232023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police 07232023
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 09, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a pair of shootings within the city of Grand Rapids Sunday.

The first shooting happened in the 1000 block of Cooper Avenue in the midafternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the male victim was shot in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the second shooting happened later in the evening at Eastern Avenue and Alexander Street.

The male victim was shot in the abdomen, GRPD explains. He was admitted to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information is available for either shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book