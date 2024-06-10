2 men hurt in separate Grand Rapids shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a pair of shootings within the city of Grand Rapids Sunday.

The first shooting happened in the 1000 block of Cooper Avenue in the midafternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the male victim was shot in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the second shooting happened later in the evening at Eastern Avenue and Alexander Street.

The male victim was shot in the abdomen, GRPD explains. He was admitted to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information is available for either shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube