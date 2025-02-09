2 hurt in domestic assault on Grand Rapids' southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man and a woman were injured during a domestic assault case Sunday morning.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault with injuries near Sutton Street SW & Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. Upon arriving at the scene, the male suspect had barricaded himself inside the home while a woman and children exited the residence.

The suspect surrendered after negotiating with police and was taken into custody.

Both the man and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The children were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

