Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

2 hurt in domestic assault on Grand Rapids' southwest side

Grand Rapids Police cruiser 02092025
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police cruiser 02092025
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man and a woman were injured during a domestic assault case Sunday morning.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault with injuries near Sutton Street SW & Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. Upon arriving at the scene, the male suspect had barricaded himself inside the home while a woman and children exited the residence.

The suspect surrendered after negotiating with police and was taken into custody.

Both the man and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The children were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward