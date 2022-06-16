Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on US-131

US-131 crash
file photo
US-131 crash
US-131 crash
US-131 crash
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 15:20:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State troopers are responding to a crash involving three vehicles on US-131 Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says a semitruck and a pickup had decelerated upon entering a construction zone at 36th Street when the pickup was rear-ended by another pickup.

Troopers say the initial impact then shoved the semi.

Two people inside one of the pickup trucks were taken to a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries, MSP tells us.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as MSP notes traffic is down to only the left lane.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News