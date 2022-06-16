2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State troopers are responding to a crash involving three vehicles on US-131 Thursday afternoon.
Michigan State Police says a semitruck and a pickup had decelerated upon entering a construction zone at 36th Street when the pickup was rear-ended by another pickup.
Troopers say the initial impact then shoved the semi.
Two people inside one of the pickup trucks were taken to a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries, MSP tells us.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as MSP notes traffic is down to only the left lane.