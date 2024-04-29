2 catalytic converters stolen from GRR parking lot, investigation launched

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police launched an investigation after two catalytic converters were stolen from a parking lot at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR).

The thefts occurred separately at the North Parking Lot, airport officials say.

Further details are unavailable due to the active nature of the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to either theft are encouraged to connect with GRR by calling 616-233-6000.

The airport released the following statement to FOX 17:

“Safety for our guests and their belongings remains a top priority for us. Our police regularly patrol all our parking lots as does our parking management partner. Additionally, we maintain surveillance cameras throughout our property and ensure all lots and outdoor spaces are well lit. If guests ever feel the need to be escorted to their vehicle, our police department is always happy to provide assistance.”

