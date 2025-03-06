Watch Now
2 African lions make roaring debut at John Ball Zoo

Zoo Knoxville via John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pair of lions have made their new home at John Ball Zoo (JBZ)!

The African lions, a non-breeding pair, hail from Zoo Knoxville, according to JBZ.

We’re told 7-year-old Amara and 10-year-old Upepo are settling in as they become acquainted with their new habitat.

However, zoo officials say the lions may not be visible during your next visit as they are still getting used to the environment.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to sharing more about this beautiful duo soon,” the zoo writes.

