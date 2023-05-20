Watch Now
2,500+ runners at Girls on the Run in downtown Grand Rapids

Haleigh Vaughn / FOX 17
Thousands of participants and their followers took part in Saturday's Girls on the Run 5K in Grand Rapids.
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 12:00:58-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 2,500 runners took part in Saturday's Girls on the Run 5K through the downtown area.

The annual Kent County Celebration 5-Kilometer Run was sponsored by Girls on the Run of West Michigan.

More than 2,500 other community members, including parents, friends and volunteers, were on hand for the run, which started in Calder Plaza.

“Not only have our girls been learning about themselves and their limitless potential, but they have also been learning they can set a goal to do something that may seem really hard, and, with hard work, they can accomplish it," said Heidi Roberts, senior program manager for Kent County with Girls on the Run of West Michigan.

