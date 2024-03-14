$1M going toward renovations for Grand Rapids childcare facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal funding is helping a Grand Rapids community center renovate its childcare space.

$1 million was secured for the United Methodist Community House during this year’s budget appropriations process.

The southeast side nonprofit already offers childcare services, but the extra cash will be used to upgrade the facility and expand the number of available spots.

The community center also plans to offer second-shift care.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (D) submitted the project for consideration and toured the facility Thursday.

FOX 17

“This is a project that serves children ages zero to two. I know, as a working mom myself, I was not going to just leave my child anywhere. We just walked through some of the beautiful classrooms, and any parent can feel confident leaving their child in a classroom like that with the quality care that they’re getting here,” Congresswoman Scholten said.

Separately, the Community House also is putting a multi-generational playground outside with construction set to start this summer.

