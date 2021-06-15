1k seats still available in Summer 2021 classes at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 1,000 seats are available in classes during Grand Rapids Community College’s second summer semester, providing opportunities for students to start earning credits for a new credential or to stay on track for graduation.

The second seven-week summer semester starts on June 29, with opportunities in both the School of Arts & Sciences and the School of Workforce Development, a news release said Tuesday.

“Summer classes are ideal for incoming freshmen getting a head start on college or people restarting their education after time away,” said Tina Hoxie, associate provost at GRCC. “We’re offering classes in a variety of formats that make it easier for people to schedule around summer jobs and other activities.”

Summer enrollment at GRCC has increased about 9% from last year and nearly 4% from 2019.

Potential students can start the enrollment process here and may contact the Enrollment Center by phone at 616-234-3300 and by email at enroll@grcc.edu.

Classes are available in a variety of programs, including computer information systems, business administration, math, biology and psychology.

GRCC will continue waiving online class fees this summer.

Parking fees in the Bostwick, Lyon and Senden ramps will also be waived through Aug. 16.

