GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting happened in the area of Banner Street and Buchanan Avenue at around 8 p.m.

We’re told the woman was shot in the arm and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPD tells us no suspects are presently in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

