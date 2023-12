GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old was injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, there were reports of two cars shooting at each other in the area of Burton and Kalamazoo.

The 16-year-old later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was last reported as being in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

