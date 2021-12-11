Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

15-year-old injured in SE Grand Rapids drive-by shooting

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 1`7
GR drive-by shooting.png
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 17:01:02-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 15-year-old was injured in a southeast Grand Rapids drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting took place in the area of Franklin Street and Union Avenue.

We’re told the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. The teen has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. GRPD adds a nearby home was also struck.

Suspect and vehicle descriptions are currently unavailable.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time