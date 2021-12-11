15-year-old injured in SE Grand Rapids drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 15-year-old was injured in a southeast Grand Rapids drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting took place in the area of Franklin Street and Union Avenue.

We’re told the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. The teen has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. GRPD adds a nearby home was also struck.

Suspect and vehicle descriptions are currently unavailable.

The shooting remains under investigation.

