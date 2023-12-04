14 school choirs to enchant guests with holiday music at GRR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) will be filled with the joyful sounds of the holidays this week!

Choirs from local schools will bring holiday cheer to guests Dec. 4–8 as part of the 27th annual Holiday Music Festival, airport officials say. They will be in the Airport Grand Hall before the TSA checkpoint.

“We extend a warm welcome to the talented school choirs from our community as they turn the Airport into a festive stage,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “Thank you to the students and instructors for sharing their time and talents with Airport employees and passengers this season.”

We’re told all performances are free to attend and will operate from 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

GRR says the following 14 choirs will perform 20-minute sets:



Byron Center Public School

City High School

Coit Creative Arts Academy

East Kentwood High School

Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School

Lee High School

Legacy Christian

North Park Montessori 7th and 8th Grade

Ottawa Hills High School

South Christian High School

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy

West Side Christian School

Wyoming High School

Zeeland Christian School

Visit the airport’s website to view this year’s performance schedule.

