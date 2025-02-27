$10K now offered for answers in deadly Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deon Floyd was only 23 years old when he died in a drive-by shooting on Watkins St SE, between Henry and Eastern Aves in Grand Rapids in October of 2020.

Now, Silent Observer is featuring an increased reward for information in his death to the latest in a series of billboards called "You Know Who Killed Me" and designed to reignite investigations.

"Detectives believe Deon and others were outside the Watkins property when numerous shots rang out and Deon was tragically struck and killed," the crime tip agency told FOX 17. "His family, determined to seek justice, has increased the award and partnered with Silent Observer to raise awareness about this case."

The billboard, titled shows a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

If you have any information that could help Deon's family find justice, please reach out to Silent Observer online or call (616) 774-2345.

