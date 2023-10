GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local neighborhood is once again reeling after violence broke out overnight.

Just before 2:45 Monday morning Grand Rapids Police responded to a stabbing near 1400 S Division Ave— the same area as the chaotic and deadly scene Friday, September 29.

Officers tell FOX 17 a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but no suspects are in custody.

