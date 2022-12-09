1,500+ still eligible for Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College says funds are still available for more than 1,500 students who graduated within the Grand Rapids Promise Zone.

No matter if you took a gap year— or any time up to 5 years— entered the workforce, or are currently attending another college or university; GRCC may still be able to fill your affordable education needs.

Nearly 500 students decided to be Raiders this fall.

“There was so much uncertainty during the pandemic, and many people put their college education on hold,” Mishler said. “GRCC will work with them to get back on track, because having that degree or career certificate will help them in whatever they plan to do in the years to come. The Grand Rapids Promise Zone is a community investment in their future.”

The Promise Zone scholarship started in 2020, offering funds to students who live within the Grand Rapids Public Schools service area. You just have to have graduated from one of the 25 public, public charter, or private high schools within boundaries of the Grand Rapids Public Schools.

GRCC has degree paths for thousands of careers— including trades and culinary schools!

If this sounds like the right path for you— or you have questions— reach out to GRCC directly.