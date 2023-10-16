1,000 runners have registered for 2023 Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 1,000 runners have registered for the 2023 edition of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot. The event will be held on Thanksgiving at 8:30 a.m.

The 5K route begins at the Van Andel Arena. It winds its way through Grand Rapids before crossing the Grand River, and returning to the arena’s main entrance. For kids ages 12 and under, there is also the LMCU Mini Trot, which is free to participate in.

The goal of the Turkey Trot event is to promote fitness and raise funds to offset the costs of GRPS athletics. It is presented by the Blue Care Network of Michigan.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools in presenting the Turkey Trot,” said Jessica Iloff, manager of community responsibility at Blue Care Network. “This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to improve and inspire well-being across the state. We’re excited to see the event grow year after year, and look forward to Thanksgiving Day when we will celebrate a morning of health, fitness, and community.”

The goal for this year’s event is to have 5,000 runners and walkers participate in the GRPS Turkey Trot. Registration fees to participate are $35 before the day of the race. The registration fee on the day of the race is $40.

“Reaching the milestone of 1,000 participants so quickly is a testament to the incredible support we receive from our community,” said Kurt Johnson, GRPS executive director of athletics. “The money raised from this event plays a vital role in providing opportunities for out student-athletes to pursue their passions. We are deeply appreciative of the commitment and enthusiasm that our participants bring to the event.”

“We believe that every student deserves access to a wide range of extracurricular activities, and the Turkey Trot has been instrumental in making that a reality for our athletes,” said Holly Visser, development director of the GRPS Foundation. “This annual tradition not only promotes health living but also strengthens our community’s spirit and commitment to education.”

The Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving at 8:30 a.m. Anyone interested in participating in the race can sign up here.

