Grand Rapids Triathlon happening this weekend

ADA, Mich. — More than 1,000 athletes are expected to take part in the largest independent triathlon in the state.
The Grand Rapids Triathlon kicked off at Ada Park at 7 a.m. Saturday and featured athletes of all experience levels from beginners to advanced. Runners have the option to participate in a basic sprint, a super sprint and half sprints.
Athletes can also participate in Aquabiking, relays and swimming events.
The event wraps up on Sunday.
