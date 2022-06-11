ADA, Mich. — More than 1,000 athletes are expected to take part in the largest independent triathlon in the state.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon kicked off at Ada Park at 7 a.m. Saturday and featured athletes of all experience levels from beginners to advanced. Runners have the option to participate in a basic sprint, a super sprint and half sprints.

GR Triathlon

Athletes can also participate in Aquabiking, relays and swimming events.

Grand Rapids Triathlon happening this weekend

The event wraps up on Sunday.