Grand Rapids to consider street name dedication for teen killed by gun violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city leaders are set to hear from the community about whether to commemorate a street in honor of Amillier Penn.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed while playing football with his friends last June. A suspect has been charged in the case.

Amillier's father, Corey Penn, is behind the push — not only to remember his son but to remind young people of the consequences of gun violence.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10 at 2 p.m. during the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting. It's open to the public.

If approved, Umatilla Street from Madison Avenue to Union Avenue would be designated as "Amillier Penn Way."

