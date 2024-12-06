Grand Rapids students 1 step closer to making stonefly Michigan's official state insect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A class of fifth-grade students from Aberdeen Academy is making waves in our state Legislature with their campaign to designate the stonefly as our official state insect. After writing essays to State Rep. Rachel Hood in May, the students' efforts have paid off.

Representative Hood visited the school Friday to meet with the students and discuss how the project could move forward.

The lawmaker introduced House Bill 5563 in the spring.

The language making up the potential law is brief but to the point: “The stonefly (Pteronarcys sp.) is designated as the official insect of this state.”

With the students' support, Hood is hopeful that the bill will move to a public hearing in the House Committee on Natural Resources, Outdoors and Tourism.

If successful there, the bill could reach the Senate and ultimately the governor's desk by the end of the current lame-duck session.

“I’m so proud of us and myself for doing all this stuff to make a law,” fifth grader Jamari Lambert told FOX 17 Friday. “This is really, like... this is really crazy.”

Stoneflies are aquatic insects that play a vital role in maintaining Michigan's freshwater ecosystems. They serve as indicators of water quality, with their presence indicating clean and healthy waterways.

The students, led by teacher Emma Witkovsky, have been learning about the insect’s significance.

Her enthusiasm has spread, with the students themselves now eager to raise awareness about their importance.

Representative Hood believes that designating the stonefly as the official state insect will educate more children about Michigan's ecosystems.

"If we're able to add this state insect into that work, then more kids will know about our freshwater ecosystems," she said Friday.

The students and Representative Hood are working towards a public hearing on the bill, which could take place in the coming weeks.

If successful, the stonefly could become Michigan's official state insect, joining 48 other states that have already designated an official insect.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube