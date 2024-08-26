Grand Rapids says the city will not pay for water damage caused by water break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been just over 10 weeks – since a water main break – flooded a neighborhood in southeast Grand Rapids While the water is gone, problems still remain, and homeowners just found out – the city won’t foot their repair bills.

“Water was flowing through that window over there, so that foundation will have to be repaired.” Said Scott Hall

The flood waters in Scott Hall’s house are gone but not the damage.

“My home alone is $60,000 in damage. I do not have a furnace.” Said Scott.

Thursday morning on June 13th a water main break happened on Allerton Avenue.

“We are going to lose everything in the basement.” Said Scott in June.

Sending millions of gallons of water everywhere, including Scott’s garage and basement.

“ I think from day one, the city completely failed us.” Said Scott.

Friday. In a letter, Scott and his neighbors found out that Grand Rapids will not pay to fix any damage that the water break caused.

Fox 17

Scott said, “We are under assuming good faith that when they handed out the forms the day it happened, if you do this right, you will be compensated for your damages.”

The letter from the city said, because of the governmental tort liability act ,Grand Rapids is entitled to statutory immunity for damage to property. The letter went on to say quote.

“ Based on our review of law and circumstances surrounding your claim, we have determined that governmental immunity does apply in this case and that the city is not liable for the damages that you have described. We must therefore respectfully deny your claim.”

“Huge disappointment. You know, we're just asking for them to do the right thing. I don't really care about legal immunity.” Said Scott.

Fox 17



He feels the homeowners are being caught in the middle of the blame game and that as taxpayers, the city should just step up and do the right thing.

“The city, frankly, has showed that they could care less about anyone in this neighborhood.” Said Scott.

Homeowners are meeting Monday to discuss their next steps. They also plan to speak at Tuesday’s Grand Rapids commission meeting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube