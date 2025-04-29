Grand Rapids rescue mission's proposed relocation sparks neighborhood debate

Matthew's House Ministry, a Grand Rapids rescue mission helping people experiencing homelessness, is requesting to move locations to serve the homeless community in a bigger space. Some residents and local business owners are in favor of the potential move, and others are against it.

"Everybody likes the idea, but not in their particular neighborhood," said Matthew's House Founder, Pastor George Werkema. "And so we're trying to appease the neighbors with some of the plans."

The plans, if approved, are to move Matthew's House to a new location on Leonard Street by Powers Avenue. Currently, Matthew’s House is based in a residential neighborhood at 766 7th St. NW, about a mile from the proposed location. According to Pastor Werkema, the need for the new space is mainly because Matthew's House has outgrown its current facilities.

"There's a population out there that counts," Pastor Werkema said. "Maybe they don't have all the homes and all the other things, but we're still there to be able to service them."

Houston Moyer is renovating a vacant commercial building next to the proposed Matthew's House location and is pushing for the Grand Rapids Planning Commission to reject the request for a special land use permit needed for Matthew's House to open there. Moyer put up a bright orange sign on his property that reads: "Say No to Matthew's House!" Moyer also launched a website promoting the same message.

In a statement provided to FOX 17, Moyer said, "My intent and goal is not to attack the homeless population, but rather if you dive further into the issues, the main opposition I have is against Matthew’s House as an organization. The mismanagement and the issues that Matthew’s House has allowed to happen in and around their operation is simply a burden to the surrounding neighbors. The documents I have produced contain simple and indisputable facts. All I have tried to do is to bring awareness of the truth and would encourage others to find the truth as well."

A community discussion on the potential move was hosted Monday night by the West Grand Neighborhood Organization, and perspectives varied.

Kathleen Ludwig doesn't support the move. "My husband, Ed and I, are not for Matthew's House in this location," Ludwig said. "We own a lot of property along Leonard Street, and we are not negative for anybody's support or help, but we don't think this is the highest and best use of the land."

Lucas Leverett, Vice President of the West Grand Neighborhood Organization, acknowledges prior management issues with Matthew's House. But now, he's for the move. "I've come around to realizing that they're trying, and we can help them try harder, and we can help them be more successful and help more people in a time of great desperation," Leverett said.

Even Pastor Werkema says Matthew's House has made mistakes. However, he's confident they'll correct them if the move is approved.

Pastor Werkema continues to emphasize Matthew's House, which provides meals, clothing, and counseling, will not be a threat to neighbors. "We're going to have a security guard on staff that will be walking the premises so we won't have loitering outside," Pastor Werkema said. "We're finding ways to address the challenges that you have in dealing with not only a homeless population, but a population that is struggling economically."

As a resident who lives by the current Matthew's House location, Gabriela Jelinek stands with Pastor Werkema, in support. "I really don't feel unsafe for those that are being supported by Matthew's House at this time, like they really just want help," Jelinek said. "They want to shower, they want food. It's not complicated. It's not hard."

A public hearing on the request by Matthew's House for a special land use permit will be held at the Grand Rapids City Hall on May 8th at 1 p.m.

