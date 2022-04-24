Grand Rapids Public Schools hosting Citywide Art Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are an art lover then you might want to stop by Western Michigan University's Grand Rapids campus to see artwork from Grand Rapids Public School students.

The show runs from April 27 through May 6 and features artwork made by students in grades K-12 that teachers selected.

Director of Fine Arts & Shared Time for GRPS Maggie Malone said more than 2,000 art pieces from over 60 schools will be featured in the show including different types of art from paintings to mixed media to digital images.

The show is free to attend.