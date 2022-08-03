Grand Rapids Public Schools announces new Deputy Superintendent of PreK-12 Academics and Leadership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has announced that Dr. Brandy Lovelady Mitchell will be the district’s new Deputy Superintendent of PreK-12 Academics and Leadership. The appointment was approved by the Grand Rapids Board of Education at a meeting on August 1.

Dr. Lovelady Mitchell previously worked for the Michigan Education Association where she was the first Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She also worked at the Kent Intermediate School District as a regional education leader. In 2015, she was honored as a Scholar of Excellence by Eastern Michigan University.

Dr. Lovelady Mitchell graduated from Ottawa Hills High School. She also attended Congress Elementary, Meadowlawn Elementary, Valleywood Middle, and East Kentwood High School.

“I have always wanted to work for Grand Rapids Public Schools!” said Dr. Lovelady Mitchell. “It is an honor to return home to [GRPS] to serve, to lead, and to learn alongside our brilliant scholars, families, staff and community. Our staff and scholars deserve the best and I am happy to advocate and lead towards this end!”

Grand Rapids Public Schools Leon Hendrix

At the same meeting, the Grand Rapids Board of Education approved the appointment of Leon Hendrix as the district’s new Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs. Hendrix previously worked for Spectrum Health as their communications lead. He was also an anchor and reporter for WOOD-TV from 2007-2020. Hendrix attended Hope College and studied communications. He also graduated from Lee High School and attended Grand Rapids Montessori and Iroquois Middle School.

“I couldn’t be more excited to serve the district that poured so much into me as a child,” said Hendrix. “The Grand Rapids Public Schools are a lifeline for our young scholars and it’s an honor to be a part of a team so deeply committed to our children’s success.”

