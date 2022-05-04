Grand Rapids Public Museum to host Cinco De Mayo celebration on Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be hosting a Cinco De Mayo celebration event on Thursday, May 5. The event will be held at the museum’s Grand Galleria starting at 11:30 a.m.

The celebration is being done in partnership with The Committee to Honor César E. Chávez and the Unity Committee. It will feature food from Maya Mexican Grill, aguas frescas from Lupita’s Postres, polvorones from Supermercado Mexico/Mexicana Bakery, and Mexican danzas by Ballet Folklorico de Grand Rapids. The event will also honor two people for their work in community service and social justice. One will be Gabriella de la Vega, President of the Mexican Patriotic Heritage Association. The other will be Tony Barnes, chief corporate counsel of Founders Brewing Company. Congressman Peter Meijer, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Michael Rice, and GRPS Superintendent Dr. Ledriane Roby will also attend the event.

“We are proud to be a partner with the Committee to Honor César E. Chavez in hosting this important community celebration,” said Dale A. Robertson, Grand Rapids Public Museum president and CEO. “The museum is a fitting place for this historical event – we believe in the value of working together to share stories and lessons that inspire and expand cultural opportunities for all.”

Cinco De Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s victory in the Battle of Puebla against the French in 1862. “The lesson learned from this battle is that people throughout history strive to be treated with respect and dignity,” said Lupe Ramos-Montigny, Committee to Honor César E. Chávez chairperson. “We teach the students with determination we can achieve anything and gain the respect we deserve.”

The celebration will be held between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The proceeds from the event will benefit the César E. Chávez Fund in support of college scholarships for Hispanic students.

