Grand Rapids Public Museum President & CEO to retire at end of 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Public Museum Foundation Board of Trustees announced the retirement of the Museum's President & CEO, Dale Robertson.

Robertson's tenure started back in 2008.

During his time, GRPM says he has paved the way for revolutionary growth, innovation and development, including increasing attendance by over 200%, stabilizing finances, and embracing and capitalizing on the museum's traditional role as an education institution.

He is a co-founder of the Grand Rapids Public Museum School, a 6-12 grade school in the GRPS district that collaborates with local colleges.

GRPM says Robertson also orchestrated the passage of a 10-year millage in Kent County in 2016, supporting future growth.

His last day on the job is Dec. 31, 2026.

A news release sent Monday said the Board of Trustees would begin a search for a replacement and ensure a smooth transition.

