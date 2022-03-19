Grand Rapids Public Museum Presents a Rare Glimpse into the Past

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum wants to take you into the past with its latest program called A Rare Glimpse into the Past.

The program will highlight the museums history using artifacts from magic lantern slides. The process behind these slides as well as the significance of them will also be highlighted.

The museum is holding two presentations on March 26, one at 11:30 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. the program is free with general admission. The museum recommends to register early for the event as space is limited.