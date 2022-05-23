Grand Rapids Public Library announces 2022 Summer Reading Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library has announced that its annual Summer Reading Program will begin on Wednesday, June 1. The program will run until August 13.

Each week the program runs, kids ages 5 and up will be able to receive a free take-home craft kit. The kits include materials to explore and learn about the world. Each week, the kits will focus on a different culture and continent. There will also be weekly in-person events which include: African drumming, animal encounters, traditional Chinese Dragon Dance demonstrations, pasta making, sand sculpture, and more.

The goal of the program is to keep kids reading during the summer. Studies have shown that kids who read at least 900 minutes, or 15 minutes a day, during the summer are able to maintain or grow their reading and math skills for when they return to school in the fall. Kids will be able to track their reading on a special map. Those who complete their reading map will earn a prize pack.

More information of the Summer Reading Program can be found on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website.

