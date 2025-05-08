Grand Rapids power outage has thousands waking up in the dark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is reporting around 6,000 customers in Grand Rapids are without power.

The affected areas include parts of downtown, Heritage Hill and the East Hills neighborhoods. Treat intersections with dead traffic signals as 4-way stops.

Consumers Energy

No cause for the outage has been given, but Consumers Energy says some of the areas impacted will have power restored around 10:30 AM.

for live updates, go to the Consumers Energy outage map.

