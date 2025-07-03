Grand Rapids police increase patrols ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are stepping up patrols during the first week of July as celebrations can lead to an increase of gunfire mixed with fireworks.

"We have that operations plan in place. It's a lot of work for us. A lot of officers will be called in on their day off," Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

The department is preparing for a busy holiday week with thousands expected to gather downtown for the annual fireworks display and other celebrations.

"We're going to have thousands of people downtown for the fireworks, but then July 4 itself also statistically, is a very busy day for the police department," Winstrom said.

Safety remains the top priority as multiple agencies coordinate efforts to manage the crowds and respond to calls.

"We're gonna have a large police presence. And it's not just gonna be Grand Rapids police officers. We've got our friends from the Michigan State Police, the sheriff's department, some other local agencies that'll be helping out," Winstrom said.

Department data from the first week of July between 2022 and 2024 shows 73 reported “sounds of gunshots.” Police data shows officers were able to confirm gunfire in 28 of those cases.

"We've seen people take their guns outside, fire him into the air, thinking that the sound of fireworks might mask that sound. But number one, it's extremely dangerous. What goes up must come down," Winstrom said.

The first seven days of July typically generate between 1,000 to 1,500 calls for police service, though most aren't gun-related.

"Fortunately, most of the calls for service we get are for noise complaints, disorderly behavior, you know, people firing off fireworks at 3am in the morning, things like that," Winstrom said.

For those planning to celebrate with fireworks, Winstrom emphasizes knowing local regulations.

"Everybody's going to be outside, and we want to make it to through it, and have provide as much safety and as we possibly can," Winstrom said.

With numerous street closures planned for the downtown fireworks display, police recommend arriving early to secure parking and viewing spots.

