Grand Rapids organizations helping families have a happy holiday with pop-up shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids organizations coming together to help families have a happy holiday! But, they need help making that a reality for as many families as possible.

Every Monday through Friday kids come pouring into the Paul I. Phillips Boys and Girls Club in Grand Rapids.But, this holiday season the club is opening its doors for something more.

“We want to make everybody feel as comfortable and feel the spirit as best as possible,” said Don Ward, Program Specialist at the club.

It’s bringing some extra holiday cheer by partnering with Meaning in Colors and the YMCA to help 150 local families with a holiday pop-up shop.

“They are underserved in many other parts of the community, but this has always been a beacon and a haven for them, “ said Ward.

So far, they’ve received many donations from coats to toys and even home goods. But they’re lacking when it comes to hygiene and toiletry items; the simple things that are essential in every household.

“This is an opportunity for them to get some things and take care of the families in ways that they may not have been able to otherwise.” explained Ward.

Helping to provide a peace of mind to those who need it, and urging others to help if they can. The more donations they receive, the more families they’ll be able to help this holiday season.

The Holiday Pop-Up Shop is happening Saturday, December 6th. If you’d like to donate, you can drop off items at the Paul I. Phillips club located at 726 Madison Ave. SE. You can fill out a donation form here.

If you'd like to volunteer you can call 616-719-0775

or click here.

If you'd like to shop or register for a time slot, click here.

(there are a limited number of spots, but more may be added as more donations come in).

