Grand Rapids names street after Sekou Smith, late NBA journalist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beloved by peers and players, the legacy of late NBA journalist Sekou Smith is now marked by a street sign in his city, one bearing his own name.

On Wednesday, the city of Grand Rapids revealed Sekou Smith Way, installing commemorative signs on Auburn Avenue SE between Lake Drive and Wealthy Street, the block where Smith was raised, where he grew to love the game of basketball.

"He was a descendant of the 616, a man who lived up to his name," said Joe Jones, a former GR city commissioner who spoke at the midday installation and was in office at the time of Smith's death.

"Sekou could best be described as one of Grand Rapids' most brightest hopes," Jones said.

Months prior in December, the Grand Rapids City Commission formally approved the signage at the request of Smith's family, who was also present at the ceremony.

"He listened to people, paid attention to people," said sister Misti Stanton. "He always wanted to make sure his stories were told correctly and with integrity."

Smith covered the NBA for more than two decades, following the Indiana Pacers at the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Hawks at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also created NBA.com's "Hang Time" blog, podcast and TV show.

In January 2021, on the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death, Smith died from COVID-19. The veteran journalist was 48 years old.

"Brother Sekou proved that one could get to the NBA without ever dribbling a basketball," Jones said.

Following his passing, players and coaches alike paid tribute to Smith, including former Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy who called him "a great man" on Twitter.

"I got to know him well enough to know 3 things," Van Gundy wrote. "I was lucky to spend time with him, I wanted to know him better and he was a good man."

"Never had anything but positive interactions and conversations with Sekou Smith," said Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade. “Our prayers go out to the Smith family. We lost a good one. Rest In Heaven.”

During the installation ceremony, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added words in the form of a declaration, which read in part, "He is a shining example of the indelible mark that Grand Rapidians can make on the state and the nation. His career commitment and accomplishments continue to leave a lasting impact."

If a passerby on Auburn Avenue didn't know the name of Sekou Smith, they will now, said Misti, and they'll look him up: "Who was he and how did he get this honor?"

